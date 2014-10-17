Watch The 1st Official Trailer For Chris Rock’s Top Five [VIDEO]

Paramount picked up Chris Rock’s new film, Top Five, after it premiered to rave reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival. Set to premiere in limited theater on December 5 and nationwide on December 12, fans can get the gist of the New York City-based tale via the first official trailer.

Rock completed the film with the assistance of Shawn “Jay Z” Carter and Kanye West, who served as co-producers, along with the executive music producer is Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. Like the figures behind the scenes, the cast of characters in the actual film–Rosario Dawson, JB Smoove, Gabrielle Union, Cedric the Entertainer, and Tracy Morgan are just a few member of the star-studded cast–represent a plot inter-weaved with themes of Hip-Hop.

See Rock’s character “Andre Allen,” who actually lists his top five MCs of all time in the trailer, in the clip below.

—

Photo: YouTube