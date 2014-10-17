BADBADNOTGOOD & Ghostface Killah ft. Elzhi – “Gunshowers” [LISTEN]

Toronto jazz trio BADBADNOTGOOD return today with a new Ghostface Kilah-assisted track called “Gunshowers,” and a promise of more audible treats to come.

The cut also features Detroit’s own Elzhi, making it the perfect mixture of lyrics and production. BBNG and Tony Starks’ latest collaboration will appear on an upcoming joint EP called Sour Soul, which was crafted using ’60s and ’70s soul records.

Stream the Frank Dukes-produced “Gunshowers” below. Look for Sour Soul to release on February 17 via Lex Records.

[via FADER]

—

Photo: YouTube