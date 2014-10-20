Iggy Azalea Unveils Artwork & Tracklist For Reclassified

Iggy Azalea’s debut LP, The New Classic, was released mere months ago. Still, Def Jam thought it a novel idea to re-release her inaugural studio project.

The reissue has been re-branded as Reclassified. Its artwork is pretty similar to the original and will include five newly-recorded tracks.

Pre-orders for the album will be available Oct. 25, according to the Aussie rapper. The actual drop, however, is slated for Nov. 24.

See the new listing, below.

01. We In This B*tch (new)

02. Work

03. Change Your Life

04. Beg for It f. Mø (new)

05. Black Widow f. Rita Ora

06. Trouble f. Jennifer Hudson (new)

07. Dont Need Y’all

08. Rolex

09. Iggy SZN (new)

10. Fancy f. Charli XCX

11. Heavy Crown f. Ellie Goulding (new)

12. Bounce

[Via Rap-Up]

—

Photo: Instagram