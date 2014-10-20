CLOSE
Iggy Azalea Unveils Artwork & Tracklist For Reclassified

Iggy Azalea’s debut LP, The New Classic, was released mere months ago. Still, Def Jam thought it a novel idea to re-release her inaugural studio project.

The reissue has been re-branded as Reclassified. Its artwork is pretty similar to the original and will include five newly-recorded tracks.

Pre-orders for the album will be available Oct. 25, according to the Aussie rapper. The actual drop, however, is slated for Nov. 24.

See the new listing, below.

iggy-azalea-reclassified-main

01. We In This B*tch (new)
02. Work
03. Change Your Life
04. Beg for It f. Mø (new)
05. Black Widow f. Rita Ora
06. Trouble f. Jennifer Hudson (new)
07. Dont Need Y’all
08. Rolex
09. Iggy SZN (new)
10. Fancy f. Charli XCX
11. Heavy Crown f. Ellie Goulding (new)
12. Bounce

[Via Rap-Up]


Photo: Instagram

The New Classic

