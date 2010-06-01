HHWired Exclusive: Pill Drops “1140: The Overdose” With DJ Drama [Video Interview]

Asylum Records recording artist and Atlanta MC, Pill, is back with the next installment into his mixtape regime.

Titled 1140: The Overdose, Pill picks up some assistance from DJ Drama for the Gangsta Grillz production featuring 26 tracks of heat.

In a recent interview with Hip-Hop Wired, Pill gave some details on the Overdose promising to deliver it by the end of this month and assuring fans that he’d continue to make moves. He also talked about his upcoming film “Jack Boys.”

Check out our interview with Pill below.

Ok denn!

Download 1140: The Overdose Here