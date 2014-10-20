Kendrick Lamar’s “i” Featured In 2014-15 NBA Tip-Off Campaign

One entity that is fan of Kendrick Lamar’s “i” single is the NBA. So much so that the Compton rapper’s tune will be featured in new video spots to promote the 2014-15 NBA regular season.

In the clip, footage of NBA players like Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James are interspersed with new footage of K. Dot performing his song. The clip is the first of a series of promotional videos that will air at the beginning of the season on TNT, NBA TV and nba.com.

Teaming with the NBA isn’t new for the Cali Hip-Hop star; he performed at NBA All-Star Weekend in February.

The new NBA season kicks off Tuesday, October 28. Check out the first 30 second spot right here.

—

Photo: NBA