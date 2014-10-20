Supreme & Champion Unveil Reversible Hooded Jackets [Photos]

Streetwear brand Supreme and Champion tip their hats to 90s fashion trends once again in their latest collaborative creation.

After delivering sweatsuits and sweatpants laced with proper branding pieces in past collections, the two companies focused their efforts on a reversible hooded jacket this time around. Available in camouflage, red, navy blue, and black, is available on Supreme’s official website while supplies last.

Hit the jump to see a gallery of the hoodies after the jump.

—

Photo: Supreme

