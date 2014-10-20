The Last 15 Hip-Hop Albums To Go Platinum [Photos]

Obtaining a platinum album in any musical genre isn’t easy but in 2014, it’s damn near impossible.

Forbes has exposed the ailing music scene with a new report that shows no artist’s album released this year has gone platinum. Beyoncé’s self-titled dominance was released last year and Lorde’s media darling presence has since stalled, leaving only Disney’s Frozen soundtrack with a shiny plaque.

With a little help from the RIAA, we’ve compiled the last fifteen Hip-Hop albums to go platinum–and the list is pretty segregated. The last couple of albums on the list weren’t even released this decade. Hopefully all struggle rappers are taking notes.

