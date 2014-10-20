Ashanti Blesses Instagram With Body-Bearing Bikini Flicks [Photos]

Singer Ashanti celebrated her 34th birthday last week (October 13) in the best way possible–alongside family and friends on the islands of Turks and Caicos.

The former Murder Inc. first lady shared her island experience with the world via Instagram. In doing so, the Internets, including yours truly, got an eyeful of Ashanti’s shapely bikini body.

That said, there’s no need to drag this explanation out. Find the pictures that you seek after the jump. Leave your thoughts in the comments section.

Photo: Instagram

