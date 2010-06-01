Havoc of Mobb Deep Explains Problem With Old Rappers [Video]

Let’s be honest, are people simply using the age of Jay-Z as a means to speak on his ability as a rapper and disregarding a lot of his work as him being too old and falling off?

Many don’t seem to acknowledge the fact that rappers such as Raekwon and Nas are also up there in age and still delivering in music.

The topic of being an old rapper in the game is one that brings many opinions, one coming from Havoc of Mobb Deep as he speaks with VladTV on the ongoing issue.

“If you haven’t already gotten on, and your past 30…try something else.”

What are your thoughts on these older rappers still in the rap game?

“I’m ’bout my cream like a s’more

You old a** rappers better stay on tour

You’re like 44, I got a 44, I’m 24

I could murk you and come home when I’m 44.” – “Lil Wayne