Thug Allegedly Robs Freeway For Roc-A-Fella Chain; Thanks Him For Not Snitching [PHOTO/VIDEO]

Word on road is that Freeway got robbed for his Roc-A-Fella chain during a tour stop in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, which is 30 minutes east of Toronto.

According to KingpinTV.net, the bearded rapper was chilling all by his lonesome in the general area of the Oshawa Music Hall when he was approached by several man who had been eyeing that shiny piece of memorabilia around his neck. A scuffle ensued and Freeway being outnumbered, had the chain snatched from his neck as the men made off with their stolen prize.

The incident allegedly had Freeway so distraught, he cut the rest of his tour short and fled the country.

We’re currently in the digital age where thugs have adept computer skills and one of the alleged robbers uploaded a video where he not only admits to the theft, but actually thanks Philly Freezer for not going to the cops, seeing that his probation had just been lifted. The nerve.

In the short clip, the Roc-A-Fella chain snatcher uses heavy pixelation to mask his identity but still gives the ultimate backhanded compliment saying, ““Shoutout to Freeway, you know what I’m sayin’? Just came back from probation, and f**k, I’m still on the road so guess a n***a didn’t drop no dimes ya know. So good lookin’ man, you still a real n***a you know what I’m sayin’?”

Freeway has yet to publicly confirm or deny the story but the story has been circulating on Twitter, so his silence on the matter may tell the tale here.

