Rae Sremmurd Performs “No Type” & “No Flex Zone” In NYC (Video)

Each year, the CMJ Music Marathon brings artists from a range of musical genres to New York City to perform. With shows officially underway, fans were treated to a jam packed night of performances on Tuesday (October 21) at SOBs, featuring headlining act Rae Smerrurd.

The combination of Swae Lee and Slim Jimmy kept the room energetic. The duo ran through a set that entertained fans, who anxiously anticipated the their two hit records–the stuttering club track “No Type” and the high octane summer anthem “No Flex Zone.” The group’s producer Mike WiLL Made It recited every word alongside his Hennessy-toting artists.

The show’s opening acts were equally entertaining. Chicago’s Dreezy led off the night with a live rendition of her “Chiraq” freestyle and some drill hits to follow. Next up were HS87’s Audio Push, who won over fans with each song they performed before causing a shift of seismic proportions with “Grindin My Whole Life.”

Then came a cluster of Atlanta rappers that radio has yet to embrace (for the most part). Father, an eclectic figure known by many for his sparse production and Internet track “Wrist,” featuring Key! and ILOVEMAKONNEN, hit the stage with the aforementioned rappers and a cluster of others.

Needless to say that SOBs was turned on its ear. No pun intended for Makonnen, though.

Watch Smerrurd perform “No Type” and “No Flex Zone” below.

—

Photo: YouTube