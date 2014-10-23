Ryan Phillippe Says “Terrible Movie With 50 Cent” Inspired His Directorial Debut

Every actor has their share of bombs on the way to building a storied filmography. Ryan Phillippe is using his worst experience in Hollywood to power his new film where he not only writes and produces, but it marks his directorial debut as well.

It just so happens he shared that horrific expericence with 50 Cent on the straight-to-DVD dud in 2011’s Setup. Bruce Willis was also a part of the spectacle.

“I did this terrible movie with 50 Cent,” he tells the Los Angeles Times. “It was just a situation I didn’t want to be in. I was sold a bill of goods and it turned out to be something different, which is often the case in this business.”

Rotten Tomatoes reports that just 17 percent of its readers like the film and it didn’t exactly work wonders for Phillippe’s career. Instead of turning sour grapes, the veteran actor created Catch Hell, where he stars as an actor in desperate need of a comeback but doesn’t exactly get what he bargains for when traveling to his new role. In fact, he gets kidnapped. The project allowed for Phillipe to reflect on his career and have a positive outlook on the immediate future.

“I’ve made 30-plus films over 20 years,” he continued. “And in my opinion, five of them are good. So you slave away and you work hard and you want to make something great, and a lot of times you end up disappointed. There are a lot of elements that are beyond your control when you’re an actor for hire. So this is kind of the beginning of my wanting to take a little more control and be a little more involved.”

With that type of attitude, you’re bound to go far; even at 40-years-old. Revisit his interaction with 50 Cent in the YouTube video below. The horror. Catch Hell is also available on Amazon now.

