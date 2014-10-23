MC Lyte ft. Common – “Dear John” [VIDEO]

The legendary MC Lyte returns with an uplifting visual for “Dear John,” a Common-assisted single from her upcoming album and the anthem for her Hip Hop Sisters Foundation’s #EducateOURMen scholarship.

The clip is dedicated to great Black fathers. Powerful imagery of men enjoying time with their seeds (primarily their sons) are juxtaposed with a scene of a young boy walking alone.

Stream the video for “Dear John” below. Lyte’s next project is now set to release early 2015.

—

Photo: YouTube