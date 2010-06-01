Cormega Clears Up Misquote About Him Dissing Drake [Video]

Veteran emcee Cormega recently sat down in an interview to clear up remarks that he supposedly made about Drake.

In the interview with Legalhustle.net, Comega explains that he “likes Drake” and the quote was taken out of context.

“I like Drake,” Cormega said. “What the [website] did was, they took a clip from his song and stated that when I made the statement about rappers need to stop fronting in their lyrics; said it was about him.”

Cormega stated that his main intention was to let rappers who grew up privileged know that kicking street filled rhymes was not cool.

“I’m not saying that rich kids can’t rap,” Cormega continued. “I’m just saying that if you grew up rich and on TV, you shouldn’t be talking about the ills of the street.”

