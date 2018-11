Diggy Simmons really is all grown up. The rapper/singer returns today with a tune, strictly for the ladies.

“I don’t see no wrong if you wanna use your tongue,” unabashedly croons the 19-year-old.

Diggy took to his Instagram ahead of the single’s release to announce that it will be a part of his upcoming EP.

Spin “Chillin'” below. Peep his social media PSA afterward.

Photo: Instagram