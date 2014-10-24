“Ante Up” Crew Of M.O.P. & Busta Rhymes Reunite On “Broad Daylight (187 Pt. 2)” [LISTEN]

It has been a cool 14 years since Busta Rhymes hopped on M.O.P.’s “Ante Up (Remix)” to make it the unofficial original version. Today (Oct. 24), the chemistry has proven to remain intact on the trio’s new record, “Broad Daylight (187 Pt. 2).”

Possessing the same ferocity that has made them underground rap favorites for the past 20 years, the Mash Out Posse rips out a familiar page from their modus operandi book; sampling Jay Z’s lyrics from “Success” to make for an infectious chorus. Over top the chants of Jigga’s “Broad daylight/I’ll off your ‘on’ switch,” Lil Fame and Billy Danze remind listeners that even as seasoned rap veterans, the sun’s hours won’t prevent a hardheaded body from being outlined in chalk.

Busta Rhymes comes off of the bench with a reinvigorated flow that sounds like a great springboard for him to find that lyrical hunger again. He even drops a well-placed Ebola metaphor.

Rock out the public criminal activity of “Broad Daylight (187 Pt. 2)” in the Soundcloud player below. The only thing missing is a Remy Ma. Its coinciding album, Street Certified, hits pavements on November 18 and is executive produced by DJ Premier.

—

Photo: VEVO