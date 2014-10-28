On October 20, 2014, Kanye West commandeered the microphone at Teyana Taylor’s listening session for her new album, VII. And if you’re familiar with Mr. West, it’s not the first time he’s let his passion for something boil over and manifest itself in a politically incorrect way.

The rants, going off script and general turning up that helped him secure an adidas deal and make inroads in the high fashion community aren’t exactly boosting his Q-rating. Here are 15 times Kanye West turned up for artistry.

—

Photo: WENN

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16Next page »