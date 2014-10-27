Kanye West Turned Down $4.5M Las Vegas Residency

Kanye West is extremely focused on his art and is already very, very rich. How else to explain why Yeezy passed on a $4.5 million residency in Las Vegas?

Reports TMZ:

Kanye West turned down an offer that could have made him the highest paid entertainer on the Las Vegas Strip … making Celine, Britney and J-Lo look like casino lounge acts.

TMZ has learned the offer would have lined his pocket to the tune of $4.5 MILLION … for just 9 days of work. Yet we’re told he walked away from it!

According to the written offer — obtained by TMZ — Yeezus would have performed 3 shows a week for 3 weeks at the Axis at Planet Hollywood. For that he would have scored a whopping $500,000 per show.