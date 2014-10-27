Beyoncé Is Launching New Athletic Clothing Line

Queen Bey is back with news that she’s launching an activewear label with Topshop. The global superstar has created a 50-50 partnership with the British retail giant, listed as Parkwood Topshop Athletic Ltd. The athletic streetwear brand is set to include clothing, footwear and accessories across dance, fitness and sports.

“I could not think of a better partner as I continue to grow the Parkwood business. I have always loved Topshop for its fashion credentials and forward thinking,” said Beyoncé to Vogue. “Working with its development team to create and produce a technical and fashion-led collection is exciting and I’m looking forward to participating in all aspects of this partnership.”

Beyoncé is about to upgrade your sweatpants and shakeup the fashion world at the same damn time. The collection is scheduled to drop Fall 2015.

—

Photo: Instagram