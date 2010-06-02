Dr. Dre To Be Honored With Prestigious ASCAP Award

Legendary producer Dr. Dre is scheduled to be honored at ASCAP’s 23rd Annual Rhythm and Soul Music Awards on June 25th.

Dre, who will be presented with the ASCAP Founders Award, will be among the elite honored for their contributions to 2009’s most performed ASCAP songs.

“Dre is one of the most important voices in modern music,” said ASCAP president/chairman Paul Williams. “He created a unique, recognizable sound that dominated rap music in the early ’90s…and continues to inspire artists and producers across all genres with his musical techniques.”

The ASCAP Founders Awards are presented to songwriters and composers whose musical legacies have inspired and influenced others.

Dr. Dre, who was also awarded Grammy Award-winning producer of the year, has shown his multifaceted talent, by directing BlackStreet’s “No Diggity,” Mary J. Blige’s “Family Affair” and 2Pac (“California Love”).

Dr. Dre joins such previous Founders honorees as Stevie Wonder, Garth Brooks, Paul McCartney, Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson.