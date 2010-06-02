Diddy Opens Up “Earth Friendly” Sean John Store in California [Video]

Hip-Hop turned fashion mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has announced the opening of a new Sean John Clothing store.

On June 4th, fans in Los Angeles will be able to visit their local Sean John store, which will be located on Sunset Boulevard.

The new location is uniquely different from the rest, because according to Sean John, it is made entirely of recycled materials.

“The [Los Angeles] store, [is created to be earth friendly],” Sean John said in a statement. “[The new pop up store is] made of recycled wood and metal and serves as one of the many projects from Sean John that is focusing on the future and the brand’s perception of it.”

In addition to re-using wood and metal, the brand boasts that the fixtures are also recycled.

“Sean John is reusing many of the same fixtures that were used in the first Miami pop up store, all composed of the packaging materials that transported goods to Los Angeles, eliminating all shipping waste.”

The Los Angeles location, will house Sean John’s spring/summer and early fall 2010 collections of sportswear along with sunglasses, fragrance and a specially designed selvedge denim collection.

The newly designed 2,800 square foot space is located at 8570 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA.

To get a glimpse of the Miami location, check out the video: