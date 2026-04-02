Coral Springs Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen Found Dead

Coral Springs Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen was found dead on Wednesday (April 1), and officers in the Florida town took her husband into custody. While details are still developing regarding the death of Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen, police are saying this points to being a matter of domestic violence.

As reported by the Miami Herald, Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen was found inside the home she shared with her husband, Stephen Bowen. Coral Springs Police Chief Brad Mock held a press conference on April 1, stating that the matter is being investigated as a domestic violence incident. According to TMZ, the husband, Mr. Bowen was arrested and booked on premeditated murder and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence charges.

Vice Mayor Metayer Bowen was found dead in the morning hours inside her home after police were called to the residence to perform a wellness check. Upon entering the home, they discovered Ms. Metayer Bowen’s body and moved the case to an active investigation. Details regarding the matter have largely been kept scant.

Metayer-Bowen was elected as a commissioner in 2020 and reelected in 2024. According to her bio, she is the first Black and Haitian American woman to serve in the role for the Coral Springs city commission.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Florida shared a statement on X regarding the vice mayor’s passing.

Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bown’s family also posted a statement on social media regarding their loved one.

Metayer Brown was 38.

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Photo: City of Coral Springs