WWYW: Fans Recreate KimYe’s Best Looks [Photos]

Despite what Kanye West says, it’s a little brash to call him a “god.” An icon, however, is a fitting title for the producer/rapper; such can be seen on a Instagram page made in tribute to the superstar and his wife Kim Kardashian coined “What would Yeezus wear?”

Created by Katie Burroughs and Kathleen Lee, the page is an homage to the couple’s best looks. As the saying goes, imitation is the best form of flattery; Burroughs and Lee in turn recreate noteworthy KimYe ensembles using clothing from their own closets. It’s a pretty simple idea, but it’s already amassed the duo a few thousand IG followers. Expect that number to heighten.

Hit the jump to see our 10 favorite looks.

[Spotted at Four-Pins]

Photo: Instagram

