E-40 Announces Two New Albums, Sharp On All 4 Corners Vol. 1 & 2 [PHOTOS]

It’s no secret that E-40 likes to make music. The veteran MC’s last release of The Block Brochure, was divided into six separate albums and packed a total of 105 records.

Keeping in lines with the standard upheld by his Heavy on the Grind imprint, the great Earl Stevens is announcing his next set of full-length albums, titled Sharp On All 4 Corners.

When you’re a studious individual of the game for nearly 25 years, you tend to master the pavement you hustle on, so the album’s title seems fitting. Although he’s making us sweat for the official tracklisting to be revealed, you can expect nothing but premier guest appearances to be in abundance. The aforementioned albums featured the likes of Too $hort, T-Pain, Ty Dolla $ign, T.I.–and those were just the T’s.

Sharp On All 4 Corners Volume 1 and 2 will be available on digital retailers on December 9. In the meantime, thumb through the slideshow below to peep the official album covers.

—

Photo: Heavy on the Grind

1 2 3 4Next page »