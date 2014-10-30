Jay Z & Beyoncé’s On The Run Tour Book Is Pretty Stellar [Photos]

How does one musical power couple maximize following an incredibly successful first-ever joint tour? By translating the avant-garde spectacle into an HBO special. But why stop there, Jay Z and Beyoncé presumably thought, let’s do a photography book, too.

The volume in question spans 50 pages and features behind-the-scenes shots and black-and-white portraits by one of the tour’s official photographers, Mason Poole. Pretty stellar work, to say the least.

Hit the flip to thumb through some of the shots. Visit HERE for a full look.

—

Photos: Mason Poole/Instagram

1 2Next page »