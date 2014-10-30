Chris Brown Settles His Last Two Assault Cases Out Of Court

Chris Brown’s current road to redemption means he would have to pave the gravel he kicked up in his recent past. Which means, paying off the victims from the last couple of fades he caught.

If you recall, the R&B superstar spent a chunk of the summer rotting away in a jail cell due to a fight that transpired in Washington, D.C. There was also a in-studio royal rumble with Frank Ocean’s camp at the beginning of 2013.

You know what they say: mo money, mo problems, but that money can also make said problems go away.

Via TMZ:

Chris Brown is a little lighter today … he just lost more than a $100K, but in return got rid of 2 pesky lawsuits. Sources connected to Chris tell TMZ … the guy who Chris punched in Washington D.C. a year ago just settled his civil lawsuit against Chris. We’re told the singer anted up around $100,000. You’ll recall … Chris dodged a major bullet with the help of his lawyer Mark Geragos by striking a plea deal in the criminal case. He avoided probation, jail and fines by pleading guilty to simple assault. As for the second case … TMZ broke the story that Chris got into an insane fight at a West Hollywood recording studio in January with Frank Ocean’s posse. Frank’s cousin sued Chris for $3 million. We’ve learned the case just settled for UNDER $20K. It’s handled.

In other words, it’s probably handled until the next Chris Brown lawsuit.

