Jeezy & Jay Z Rock Brooklyn With “Seen It All” Performance [Photos]

Power 105’s Powerhouse concert summoned Hip-Hop and R&B’s elite at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for an all-star jamboree, Thursday night (Oct. 30).

Chris Brown, J. Cole, Ne-Yo, French Montana, Trey Songz, Bobby Shmurda and Tinashe were among the major acts promised to rock thousands.

The musical spectacle was brought to its denouement by none other than Jeezy and Brooklyn’s own Jay Z. The two performed live for the first time their “Seen It All” collaboration.

Hov was all smiles and well into the Halloween spirit, sporting the infamous Friday the 13th Jason ski mask.

Peep a photo recap in the gallery, courtesy of Power 105. Watch the performance, below.

Photos: Power 105

