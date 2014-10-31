CLOSE
Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Dress Up As Janet & Michael Jackson [PHOTOS]

Jay Z isn’t the only Carter who’s in the Halloween spirit. ‘Yonce and her mini-me Blue Ivy have joined in on the trick o’ treatin’ tradition as well.

Hov took the Barclays Center stage alongside Jeezy, donning the infamous Friday The 13th Jason ski mask on Thursday night (Oct. 30) during Powerhouse 2014. Frolicking backstage and soaking up her awesomeness was Queen Bey as Janet Jackson from the historic “Rhythm Nation” video.

Today, we get a glimpse of what character her superstar offspring is playing. It’s none other than the late, great Michael Jackson.

Has she got swag, or what?!

Hit the flip to see Beyoncé, Jay and even everyday folk emulating #TheCarters.
Photos: Instagram

Blue Ivy Carter

