Beyoncé Volume 2 Surprise Album Drop?

A photograph circulating the viral universe alleges Beyoncé has got another secret album to drop. Beyoncé Volume 2 would serve as additional material from the eponymous fifth album that broke the Internet last December.

The question begs: is the photo real? No one from Bey’s camp has confirmed nor denied what the snapshot reads –– a “release confirmation” and complete tracklist issued by the singer’s company, Parkwood Entertainment.

Someone either seriously f*cked up (some unlucky intern, perhaps?), or this is just one sick joke. It could even be a genius ploy to build further hype in anticipation for the drop, no?

If you notice, the “digital release date” on iTunes is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 14, and the physical four-disc set is slated to hit shelves Monday, Nov. 25. However, the 25th is actually a Tuesday –– things that make you go “hmmmm!”

The extended tracklist (below) includes two eyebrow-raising, yet very intriguing songs. “DONK,” featuring Nicki Minaj (which looks like is actually registered by Beyoncé with ASCAP) and “Cherry” featuring Rihanna. She’s also got a cut on there with Justin Timberlake.

Sweet Illusion DONK, featuring Nicki Minaj Good in Good Bye Loyal Renouncement, featuring Justin Timberlake Sensation of Pain Fashion KO True Cherry, featuring Rihanna Flawless (Remix), featuring Nicki Minaj

So, what’s really going on here? Unfortunately for the Beyhive, only time will tell.

Photo: Instagram