Fabolous Goes Sneaker Shopping At Packer Shoes [VIDEO]

Fabolous represents Brooklyn, but the “Cuffin’ Season” rapper recently ventured out to New Jersey to cop some kicks.

Along with Complex, Fab hit Packer Shoes in Teaneck, NJ to talk sneakers and put down some bread for some new pairs. In the four minute clip, the combo touches on the rapper’s love of the 90’s era of sneakers, why he loved those cream Fila sneakers and he even gets blessed with Lakers colorway of James Worthy’s signature New Balance.

Check out the full episode of Sneaker Shopping with Complex below.

—

Photo: YouTube/Complex