Beyoncé Announces New Album Platinum Edition

With swirling rumors of another “surprise album,” Beyoncé is getting ready to let loose a platinum edition box set of her eponymous fifth LP, which rocked the Internets last December.

Via PRNewswire:

The special edition box set features a live performance DVD that chronicles the year-long “Mrs. Carter Show World Tour,” a mini version of the official 2015 Beyonce calendar, and more.

Each PLATINUM EDITION BOX SET contains:

–MORE audio CD with two brand new songs and four unreleased remixes with collaborations from Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Mr. Vegas and Pharrell Williams

–” LIVE” DVD featuring 10 live performances from the “Mrs. Carter Show World Tour” with artist commentary and an accompanying photo booklet

–BEYONCE Original audio CD featuring 14 songs and accompanying photo booklet

–BEYONCE Original DVD featuring 17 music videos

–The official 2015 Beyonce mini calendar