Beyoncé, Ciara & More Attend Topshop Topman Grand Opening [Photos]

The stars were out at Grand Central Terminal in New York City on Tuesday night (November 4), as Topshop Topman celebrated its flagship opening.

The most notable guest was Beyoncé, who collaborated with the British retail giant on an activewear label set to hit retailers in 2015. Queen B looked flawless (no pun intended) in a form-fitting black dress and was spotted posing with Topshop Topman owner Sir Philip Green.

Singer Ciara also showed face, dressing in a black leather jumper and match her black ensemble. Other noteworthy attendees included Lionel Richie, Jourdan Dunn, and owners of Public School, Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne.

Hit the gallery after the jump for a photo recap.

—

Photo: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com/Dennis Van Tine/Future Image

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16Next page »