M.O.P. ft. Busta Rhymes – “Broad Daylight (187 Pt. 2)” [VIDEO]

It would have taken quite a captivating visual for the ruckus M.O.P. and Busta Rhymes kicked up on their new collabo, “Broad Daylight (187 Pt. 2)” to be conveyed in motion picture form.

Thankfully directors Mo Shines and Jay Parris managed to capture the track’s grit while still appealing to the glossy trend kids like from their rap videos these days.

The two Brownsville bombers spit their trademarked hot lava as wannabe ballers get caught slipping for large wads of cash. Later on through the weekend they met up with Bussa Bus who is putting on like Cyrus and leading a hungry mob to burn the town down.

This clash of the NYC rap titans wasn’t created in vain, either. The Mash Out Posse are set to release their seventh studio project, the Street Certified EP, executively produced by DJ Premier. The project is free when you pre-order M.O.P.’s 20 Years And Still Gunnin’ box set before its November 18th release over at Nature Sounds.

So watch the video below to learn how to keep your “on switch” in its proper position.

Photo: VEVO