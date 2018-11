Big Sean drops the video for his highly comical, and some would say petty, but definitely entertaining song “IDFWU.”

The theme is a football game (in adidas uniforms of course) and Sean is the star quarterback while Kanye West is the head coach. Also making appearances are E-40, DJ Mustard, Teyana Taylor and Big Boy.

Watch the Lawrence Lamont-directed video for “I Don’t F-ck With You” below.

