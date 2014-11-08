Common Performs “Rewind” On The Queen Latifah Show [VIDEO]

A meeting between Hip-Hop legends took place on daytime television, as Common appeared on The Queen Latifah Show to chop it up with the host and perform his new single “Rewind.”

Focusing on the latter, Com’ Sense used some of his acting savvy to make the live rendition of his Nobody’s Smiling track more effective. Hit play below to see how the Chicago native brings the story to life. On the flipside, check out Common and Queen Latifah perform an impromptu duet of the rap star’s Grammy Award-winning hit, “The Light.”

Also, be sure to support Common by purchasing Nobody’s Smiling here.

1 2Next page »