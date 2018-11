G-Unit continues their recent run of steady musical output, dropping a new cut called “Big Body Benz.”

Kidd Kidd is the lead off spitter here, following by an aggressive 50 Cent and a punchline hurling Lloyd Banks. This beat is a knocker.

The track appears on the physical version of the Unit’s The Beauty Of Independence project that you can cop at Best Buy. Listen to “Big Body Benz” below.

Photo: Instagram