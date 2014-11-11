CLOSE
Home > Beyonce

Beyoncé Has 99 Problems, But Her Ass Ain’t One [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment

No words ring truer than the ones spread across Beyoncé’s now-famous one-piece suit: “99 problems, but my ass ain’t one.” And who are we to argue? B’s bootylicious game’s been proper for as long as we can remember.

What many of us thought was a cool one-piece, custom-made for the Queen, turned out to be a shirt dress –– for sale. Oh, Bey and her impromptu wardrobe innovations, all in the name of striking the perfect pose. And that she did. Visit HERE to get your hands on it. But before you go, hit the gallery. Let us remind you just how much a problem ‘Yonce’s bottom may or may not be, depending on who you ask (wink, wink). Screen Shot 2014-11-11 at 8.48.56 AM — Photos: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close