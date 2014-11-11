The LOX – The Trinity, 3rd Sermon Mixtape [LISTEN]

The Trinity 2nd Sermon EP was just the tip of the iceberg for The LOX, who return one week later with a new mixtape, The Trinity, 3rd Sermon.

Free of charge, the project dons 11 tracks, including the previously heard “No Selfies” and the remix of Dej Loaf’s “Try Me.” The trio of Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch receive production on Nottz, Jahlil Beats, and DJ Uneek.

Stream and download The LOX’s The Trinity, 3rd Sermon project below. Share your thoughts in the comments.

DOWNLOAD: The LOX – The Trinity, 3rd Sermon Mixtape

