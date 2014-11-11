Kendrick Lamar & Nigel Sylvester Discuss Careers At Bacardi Triangle [VIDEO]

Bacardi celebrated this past Halloween in style, inviting a list of contest winners, influencers, and press to attend an three-day party coined the Bacardi Triangle at a private resort in Puerto Rico. During a weekend of epic festivities, the major draw was a concert featuring headlining performers Calvin Harris, Kendrick Lamar, and Ellie Goulding.

The TDE superstar took a break from the festivities to chop it up with pro-BMX rider Nigel Sylvester. Discussing their respective professions and their relationship with one another’s crafts, viewers get to see the duo reach a common ground of understanding.

On the rap front, K. Dot discussed the challenges of trying to rise rap’s ranks back in Compton. “My biggest setback, when I was younger, I got caught into the world of trying to make radio song,” Lamar recalled, describing those moments as “hard times.”

He continued, “More and more I started focusing on artists that actually embody something bigger than a hit song here and there — I actually started developing myself to a whole other level, where I was going further than I possibly imagined.”

Peep Lamar and Sylvester’s conversation in the video below.

—

Photo: YouTube