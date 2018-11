Omarion teases his upcoming Sex Playlist album with a new record featuring none other than fellow crooner Chris Brown and the sultry Jhené Aiko.

“I might let your boy chauffeur me/ but he gotta eat the booty like groceries,” utters the clandestinely freaky Souled Out singer.

Courtesy of LA Leakers, spin the poppy tune below. Mustard on the beat.

—

Photo: Instagram