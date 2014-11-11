Freddie Gibbs Talks Upcoming Lifestyles Of The Insane LP [VIDEO]

After speaking with Ab-Soul, Montreality returns with an entertaining interview with Freddie Gibbs, who discusses his upcoming Lifestyles Of The Insane album, as well as the true definition of a G, favorite cartoon character, and more.

The rapper says he’s about 60 percent done with the project, which is slated to release some time in 2015. Gangsta Gibbs didn’t give much more information than that, but given the quality of he and Madlib’s Piñata album, fans can’t expect anything but a solid follow-up project.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Ind. rapper discusses the recent shooting incident in Brooklyn, during which assailants fired shots at him after a show.

Peep footage from Motreality’s full interview with Gibbs below.

Photo: YouTube