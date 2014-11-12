The LOX React To Porn Star Pinky’s Weight Gain [VIDEO]

After Twitter viciously joked about porn star Pinky’s weight gain over the weekend, Hip-Hop Wired had a chance to speak with veteran rap trio, The LOX, about the matter.

The group had a range of reactions; Sheek Louch was taken aback, Styles P was calm and offered the adult film star counsel, and Jadakiss, like the Internets, kept the jokes coming. The clip above will show viewers better than we can describe it. Share your thoughts in the comments section.

For more from The LOX, check out their new mixtape, The Trinity, 3rd Sermon.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired