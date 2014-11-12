Rick Ross ft. Jay Z – “Movin’ Bass” [LISTEN]

Rick Ross preps for the release of his second album this year, Hood Billionaire, by dropping one of its most anticipated cuts, “Movin’ Bass,” featuring Jay Z.

If you’re looking for bars from Hova, you may be disappointed. Jigga man just handles the hook duties on this Timbaland produced numbers.

You can pre-order Hood Billionaire, out Nov. 24, right here. Let us know if you think this song was worth the hype in the comments.

[H/T In Flex We Trust]

Photo: Instagram