Fat Joe Spearheads “Success” Pyramid Scheme [VIDEO]

Fresh off a four-month sentence for tax evasion, Fat Joe returns to the stage as President of Urban & Latino Development.

The Bronx rapper and newly christened spokesperson for Market America UnFranchise Business (we had no idea) recently delivered a loquacious speech on how to aboard the “Invisible Train to success.”

Phrases like “Market America is in my DNA” and “money is the universal language” were thrown around in the 30-min speech made to a diverse massive (mostly youth) that permeated a large arena.

Folks curious in learning more about his endeavor can use the hasthag #TeamFatJoe to inquire information… but it probably wouldn’t be in your best interest.

Photo: YouTube