15 Well Known Videos Directed By Solange’s New Husband, Alan Ferguson

Congratulations are in order for Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson, after they broke the Internet this past weekend with their classy wedding pictures. Although he isn’t exactly a household name like his new bride and his über famous in-laws, Jay Z and Beyoncé, his track record on the video front speaks for itself and he’s knows the aforementioned couple very well.

Flip through the gallery below to see highlights from the selected filmography of Alan Ferguson. He’s been associated with Fall Out Boy for years and he’s amassed nearly one billion YouTube views by himself.

—

Photos: Instagram/Beyonce, VEVO

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17Next page »