Kanye West’s Porsche Totaled In Car Crash [Pic]

While Kanye continues to work on his Good A** Job album reports are surfacing that a vehicle registered in his name was involved in a major car accident.

Ye, who was seriously injured in a car crash in 2002, is dealing with another crash after his Porsche Panamera slammed into a Honolulu, Hawaii home.

According to KITV Honolulu, Ye’s Black Porsche was involved in an accident around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police report that the vehicle was totaled after impaling the garage of a local multi-million dollar residence.

KITV reports that Kanye’s cousin had permission to drive the vehicle and three unidentified men were seen fleeing the scene.

Kanye was not on the island at the time.

