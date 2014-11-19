CLOSE
Home > Casey Veggies

Casey Veggies – “3AM In Cape Town (Swag Worth A Mill Pt. 3)” [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Casey Veggies detailed his first ever trip to Cape Town, South Africa on more than just Instagram. Here’s a visual for his new track “3AM In Cape Town (Swag Worth A Mill Pt. 3).”

Directed by the Inglewood rapper, viewers get to see exactly how he enjoyed his time. From Veggies’ experience with local citizens to having an opportunity to perform, it’s clear that this vacation was an enlightening experience for the young artist.

Press play to peep “3AM In Cape Town (Swag Worth A Mill Pt. 3).” Look for his debut album (mentioned in the record) next year.

Photo: Instagram

Epic Records , roc nation

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close