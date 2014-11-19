Casey Veggies – “3AM In Cape Town (Swag Worth A Mill Pt. 3)” [VIDEO]

Casey Veggies detailed his first ever trip to Cape Town, South Africa on more than just Instagram. Here’s a visual for his new track “3AM In Cape Town (Swag Worth A Mill Pt. 3).”

Directed by the Inglewood rapper, viewers get to see exactly how he enjoyed his time. From Veggies’ experience with local citizens to having an opportunity to perform, it’s clear that this vacation was an enlightening experience for the young artist.

Press play to peep “3AM In Cape Town (Swag Worth A Mill Pt. 3).” Look for his debut album (mentioned in the record) next year.

—

Photo: Instagram