Lil Kim Disses Diddy, Enlists Rapper Keys To Diss Nicki Minaj [Video]

Lil Kim is continuing on her national promo tour and still expressing her distaste for Nicki Minaj.

As previously reported The Queen Bee has been firing less than subliminal shots at the Young Money Barbie during concert performances; taking off her trademark wig and advising female rappers to “pay homage” to the Hip-Hop veteran.

Now Kim’s being clearer and taking the opportunity to fire shots directly Nicki’s way in radio interviews and onstage, most recently with Kendra G of Philly’s 100.3 The Beat.

Lil Kim made her opinion explicitly clear about Nicki and told G,

“All I ask for is respect and I’ll show you respect. Pay homage and at the end of the day a lot of things go on behind the scenes that people don’t know about…If you gonna swagger jack somebody and take their style then at least pay respect and the homage. Don’t act like you created this and try to disrespect me in interviews…”

Adding more fuel to the fire, Kim performed in Baltimore Saturday at Sonar night club and not only dissed Nicki but sent out a message to her longtime friend and Bad Boy Records head Diddy.

Obviously not pleased at the rumor that Diddy was set to be Nicki’s new manager, Lil Kim paused during her performance of “All About The Benjamins” to say:

“Puffy should be ashamed of his Fawkin self!”

If those disses weren’t clear enough Kimmy invited out rapper Keys The Problem onstage to perform her infamous diss to Nicki over her “Itty Bitty Piggy” freestyle.

Damn, where is the LOVE Kim?

Minaj performed Sunday at Hot 97 New York’s Summer Jam and made no mention of Keys or Lil Kim.

Check out more of Lil Kim’s interview with Kendra G here.