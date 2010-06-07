Jay-Z Speaks On LeBron James Coming to the New Jersey Nets

As a champion throughout the season, it must wear on the mind of NBA star LeBron James once the post-season comes and he continues to face the same tragic result with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Soon to be a free agent in July, many have speculated if his relationship with Jay-Z will ultimately sway the vote for James if he decides to pick a new home and make the New Jersey Nets.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, the rapper spoke on the idea of the player coming to the Nets and added what type of pull he has had on the young star final decision.

“That’s his decision. We’re friends – we’ve still gotta hang out! I don’t want to convince somebody to do something, then have to see him and say, ‘Uh, yeah, we’re 4-30 …sorry.'”

Jay added that the final say really falls into the hands of new Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorow, who he assures has deep enough pockets to handle such a feat if that is what the team wants.

For the basketball fans out there, what does everyone think James should do? Should he continue to try and become the hometown hero and find a way to finally bring a championship back to his nesting ground of Cleveland or should he just part ways?

If he is leaving, do you think the star will team with Jay as their relationship off the court is one that not many have been able to gain with James?