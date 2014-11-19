B.o.B ft. Trey Songz – “Not For Long” [VIDEO]

B.o.B is cooking up his fourth studio album, from which he drops a visual for his new single “Not For Long,” featuring Trey Songz.

Bobby Ray has his eyes on a woman who’s spoken for. But don’t worry, he’s a patient man and understands that his opportunity to get his dream girl is one circumstance away. Viewers get to see the story unfold in the smooth clip, which can be seen below.

Stay tuned for updates on B.o.B’s forthcoming project. Give us your thoughts on the “Not For Long” clip in the comments.

